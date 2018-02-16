All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

18201 W Campbell Avenue

18201 W Campbell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18201 W Campbell Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st.......This Gorgeous SOLAR home located in the gated Sedella community in Goodyear has all the amenities for a large family or entertaining your guests. With over 5000 sq ft. of living space, this home features 6 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, gracious entry, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen open to large great room, and separate loft area with large playroom/bonus room. A convenient floor plan with two masters suites. Large Chef's kitchen w/ raised-panel cabinetry (2) huge islands with granite counters and back-splash, double wall ovens, separate microwave, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, pendant lighting, and eat-in kitchen. Large backyard features a beautiful pool with water feature and an above ground spa. Pets welcome on owner approval. Save $$ on your electric bill with the included SOLAR panels. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 to schedule your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18201 W Campbell Avenue have any available units?
18201 W Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18201 W Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 18201 W Campbell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18201 W Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18201 W Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18201 W Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18201 W Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18201 W Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 18201 W Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18201 W Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18201 W Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18201 W Campbell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18201 W Campbell Avenue has a pool.
Does 18201 W Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18201 W Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18201 W Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18201 W Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18201 W Campbell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18201 W Campbell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
