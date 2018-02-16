18201 W Campbell Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st.......This Gorgeous SOLAR home located in the gated Sedella community in Goodyear has all the amenities for a large family or entertaining your guests. With over 5000 sq ft. of living space, this home features 6 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, gracious entry, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen open to large great room, and separate loft area with large playroom/bonus room. A convenient floor plan with two masters suites. Large Chef's kitchen w/ raised-panel cabinetry (2) huge islands with granite counters and back-splash, double wall ovens, separate microwave, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, pendant lighting, and eat-in kitchen. Large backyard features a beautiful pool with water feature and an above ground spa. Pets welcome on owner approval. Save $$ on your electric bill with the included SOLAR panels. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 to schedule your private showing.