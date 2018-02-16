18201 W Campbell Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st.......This Gorgeous SOLAR home located in the gated Sedella community in Goodyear has all the amenities for a large family or entertaining your guests. With over 5000 sq ft. of living space, this home features 6 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, gracious entry, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen open to large great room, and separate loft area with large playroom/bonus room. A convenient floor plan with two masters suites. Large Chef's kitchen w/ raised-panel cabinetry (2) huge islands with granite counters and back-splash, double wall ovens, separate microwave, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, pendant lighting, and eat-in kitchen. Large backyard features a beautiful pool with water feature and an above ground spa. Pets welcome on owner approval. Save $$ on your electric bill with the included SOLAR panels. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 to schedule your private showing.