Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18160 W WIND SONG Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:19 AM

18160 W WIND SONG Avenue

18160 West Wind Song Avenue · No Longer Available
Goodyear
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

18160 West Wind Song Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazingly well thought out 2 story with 5 bed/3.5bath + loft and split 3 car garage and tons of features, make this home not only large but practical and beautiful as well. Situated in the Golf Course Village's gated ''Fairways'' of Estrella. A unique resort-style master planned community southwest of Phoenix that is the perfect destination for your primary residence or a gorgeous get-away home. Estrella is like a hidden oasis in the Sonoran Desert Valley. It's all about life style, and sense of community and lots of recreational ammenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue have any available units?
18160 W WIND SONG Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue have?
Some of 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18160 W WIND SONG Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue offers parking.
Does 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue have a pool?
No, 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18160 W WIND SONG Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
