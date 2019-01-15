18160 W WIND SONG Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Amazingly well thought out 2 story with 5 bed/3.5bath + loft and split 3 car garage and tons of features, make this home not only large but practical and beautiful as well. Situated in the Golf Course Village's gated ''Fairways'' of Estrella. A unique resort-style master planned community southwest of Phoenix that is the perfect destination for your primary residence or a gorgeous get-away home. Estrella is like a hidden oasis in the Sonoran Desert Valley. It's all about life style, and sense of community and lots of recreational ammenities.