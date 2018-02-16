18075 W Saltsage Dr

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Fully furnished home in 55+ Canta Mia community inside Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This awesome SOLAR home is located inside the guarded and gated age restricted community of Canta Mia. Premium amenities are included for just a one time $100 fee include pools, gym, cafe's, and lakes! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home with upgraded kitchen. Upgrades include granite, upgraded cabinetry, and SS appliances. The home rents for $2200 to $3600 per month depending on the month. Three month minimum, no pets. If you're looking for a premium furnished rental, come see this one! Rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee, $2500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831300)