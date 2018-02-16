All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

18075 W Saltsage Dr

18075 West Saltsage Drive · (844) 749-7368 ext. 4
Location

18075 West Saltsage Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18075 W Saltsage Dr · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Fully furnished home in 55+ Canta Mia community inside Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This awesome SOLAR home is located inside the guarded and gated age restricted community of Canta Mia. Premium amenities are included for just a one time $100 fee include pools, gym, cafe's, and lakes! Gorgeous 2 bedroom home with upgraded kitchen. Upgrades include granite, upgraded cabinetry, and SS appliances. The home rents for $2200 to $3600 per month depending on the month. Three month minimum, no pets. If you're looking for a premium furnished rental, come see this one! Rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee, $2500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18075 W Saltsage Dr have any available units?
18075 W Saltsage Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18075 W Saltsage Dr have?
Some of 18075 W Saltsage Dr's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18075 W Saltsage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18075 W Saltsage Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18075 W Saltsage Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18075 W Saltsage Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18075 W Saltsage Dr offer parking?
No, 18075 W Saltsage Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18075 W Saltsage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18075 W Saltsage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18075 W Saltsage Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18075 W Saltsage Dr has a pool.
Does 18075 W Saltsage Dr have accessible units?
No, 18075 W Saltsage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18075 W Saltsage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18075 W Saltsage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18075 W Saltsage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18075 W Saltsage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
