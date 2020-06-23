All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17914 W Cedarwood Ln

17914 West Cedarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17914 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ACTIVE ADULT 55+ COMMUNITY. This fabulous newly built home is sparkling clean and ready for move-in! Come home and relax after a long day in the spacious living room, which opens up to the gorgeous gourmet kitchen and dining area, making this the ideal space for gathering with family and friends. Large windows and a glass sliding door let in plenty of natural light and save you money on utilities! Venture outside to the fully fenced backyard with low-maintenance desert landscaping and a convenient covered patio, providing more room for warm-weather entertaining. Professionally managed and available for immediate move in, schedule your showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/17914-w-cedarwood-ln ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17914 W Cedarwood Ln have any available units?
17914 W Cedarwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 17914 W Cedarwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17914 W Cedarwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17914 W Cedarwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17914 W Cedarwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17914 W Cedarwood Ln offer parking?
No, 17914 W Cedarwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17914 W Cedarwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17914 W Cedarwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17914 W Cedarwood Ln have a pool?
No, 17914 W Cedarwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17914 W Cedarwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 17914 W Cedarwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17914 W Cedarwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17914 W Cedarwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17914 W Cedarwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17914 W Cedarwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
