Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:00 AM

17539 W Cardinal Drive

17539 West Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17539 West Cardinal Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Rental Property located in the awesome community of Estrella Mountain Ranch. Three bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen with eating space & stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove & dishwasher. Features include a master bath with walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower & garden tub & bedroom has a private exit; a double car garage with utility door, artificial grass in the backyard, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, plus washer & dryer included. Community offers two man-made lakes, Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, hiking & biking trails, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts; Starpointe Residence Center with full work-out facilities, waterpark, heated lap pool & more for a one time only $100 transfer fee. Excellent Schools! IT IS A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17539 W Cardinal Drive have any available units?
17539 W Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17539 W Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 17539 W Cardinal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17539 W Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17539 W Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17539 W Cardinal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17539 W Cardinal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17539 W Cardinal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17539 W Cardinal Drive offers parking.
Does 17539 W Cardinal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17539 W Cardinal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17539 W Cardinal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17539 W Cardinal Drive has a pool.
Does 17539 W Cardinal Drive have accessible units?
No, 17539 W Cardinal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17539 W Cardinal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17539 W Cardinal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17539 W Cardinal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17539 W Cardinal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

