17539 W Cardinal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Great Rental Property located in the awesome community of Estrella Mountain Ranch. Three bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen with eating space & stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove & dishwasher. Features include a master bath with walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower & garden tub & bedroom has a private exit; a double car garage with utility door, artificial grass in the backyard, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, plus washer & dryer included. Community offers two man-made lakes, Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, hiking & biking trails, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts; Starpointe Residence Center with full work-out facilities, waterpark, heated lap pool & more for a one time only $100 transfer fee. Excellent Schools! IT IS A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!