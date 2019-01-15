17539 W Cardinal Drive

Amenities
Great Rental Property located in the awesome community of Estrella Mountain Ranch. Three bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen with eating space & stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove & dishwasher. Features include a master bath with walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower & garden tub & bedroom has a private exit; a double car garage with utility door, artificial grass in the backyard, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, plus washer & dryer included. Community offers two man-made lakes, Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, hiking & biking trails, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts; Starpointe Residence Center with full work-out facilities, waterpark, heated lap pool & more for a one time only $100 transfer fee. Excellent Schools! IT IS A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!