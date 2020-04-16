All apartments in Goodyear
17515 W BUCHANAN Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:08 AM

17515 W BUCHANAN Street

17515 West Buchanan Street · (602) 354-4660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17515 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Exquisite 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Canyon Trails. Meticulous curb appeal in a Cul de Sac! Great room with a spacious floor plan, beautiful tile floors, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, soothing palette, window shades, and designer touches throughout. Stunning kitchen features! An oversized island, quartz counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, overlay cabinetry with stylish hardware and soft-close, formal dining area with patio access.Plush new carpet in all bedrooms, ample closets, and 2 upscale baths with designer fixtures. Large walk-in closet in the master retreat with private en suite. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, paved patio for dining, and low care landscape The perfect home for entertaining inside and out. Community Pool, Playground, Clubhous and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17515 W BUCHANAN Street have any available units?
17515 W BUCHANAN Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17515 W BUCHANAN Street have?
Some of 17515 W BUCHANAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17515 W BUCHANAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
17515 W BUCHANAN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17515 W BUCHANAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 17515 W BUCHANAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17515 W BUCHANAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 17515 W BUCHANAN Street does offer parking.
Does 17515 W BUCHANAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17515 W BUCHANAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17515 W BUCHANAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 17515 W BUCHANAN Street has a pool.
Does 17515 W BUCHANAN Street have accessible units?
No, 17515 W BUCHANAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17515 W BUCHANAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17515 W BUCHANAN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17515 W BUCHANAN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17515 W BUCHANAN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
