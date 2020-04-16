17515 W BUCHANAN Street

Amenities

Exquisite 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Canyon Trails. Meticulous curb appeal in a Cul de Sac! Great room with a spacious floor plan, beautiful tile floors, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, soothing palette, window shades, and designer touches throughout. Stunning kitchen features! An oversized island, quartz counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, overlay cabinetry with stylish hardware and soft-close, formal dining area with patio access.Plush new carpet in all bedrooms, ample closets, and 2 upscale baths with designer fixtures. Large walk-in closet in the master retreat with private en suite. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, paved patio for dining, and low care landscape The perfect home for entertaining inside and out. Community Pool, Playground, Clubhous and more.