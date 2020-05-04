All apartments in Goodyear
17484 West Coyote Trail Drive

17484 West Coyote Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17484 West Coyote Trail Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D TOUR

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vvLozVStLnQ

Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home W/ PRIVATE POOL! This home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear! HUGE Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, art niches, plant shelves, tile throughout home with carpet in all the right places! Eat in Kitchen features, Pantry, plethora of wood cabinets, all back appliances, and breakfast bar! There is also a Formal Dining Room in the Great room. Split Floor plan so the 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are Split from the Master Bedroom. Master Bedroom has Separate Tub & Shower and Double Sinks and a Walk-in Closet. House is fully landscaped front and back with a covered patio in back along with sparkling private pool that is perfect for the summer time! Pool Service is included in the lease price!! Come and see today you will not be disappointed!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,656.25, Available 3/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive have any available units?
17484 West Coyote Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive have?
Some of 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17484 West Coyote Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17484 West Coyote Trail Drive has units with air conditioning.
