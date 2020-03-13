17389 W MONROE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't Miss this Corner Lot Single-Level Beauty in Canyon Trails! Spacious Lot with Tons of Upgrades. Bedrooms with Wood-Tile Flooring, Master and Guest Bath with Granite Countertops, Tile Flooring throughout. Kitchen features a Gas Cooktop, Granite Countertops and Upgraded Hardware. Garage is INSULATED and AIR CONDITIONED! Customized Garage with Epoxy Flooring, Recessed Lighting and Windows! Man Cave/Game Room/Garage includes Built-In Cabinets, Water Softener, Screen on the Service Door to Side Yard with Hardscape leading to the Large, Grass Backyard with Covered Patio. Side Yard Fenced in Perfect for a Dog Run. Inside Laundry with Cabinets and Plantation Shutters Throughout round out this Highly Upgraded Home. Near Comm Pool/Playground/Vball Courts. Pest control included in the rent.