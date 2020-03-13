All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17389 W MONROE Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

17389 W MONROE Street

17389 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

17389 West Monroe Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't Miss this Corner Lot Single-Level Beauty in Canyon Trails! Spacious Lot with Tons of Upgrades. Bedrooms with Wood-Tile Flooring, Master and Guest Bath with Granite Countertops, Tile Flooring throughout. Kitchen features a Gas Cooktop, Granite Countertops and Upgraded Hardware. Garage is INSULATED and AIR CONDITIONED! Customized Garage with Epoxy Flooring, Recessed Lighting and Windows! Man Cave/Game Room/Garage includes Built-In Cabinets, Water Softener, Screen on the Service Door to Side Yard with Hardscape leading to the Large, Grass Backyard with Covered Patio. Side Yard Fenced in Perfect for a Dog Run. Inside Laundry with Cabinets and Plantation Shutters Throughout round out this Highly Upgraded Home. Near Comm Pool/Playground/Vball Courts. Pest control included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17389 W MONROE Street have any available units?
17389 W MONROE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17389 W MONROE Street have?
Some of 17389 W MONROE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17389 W MONROE Street currently offering any rent specials?
17389 W MONROE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17389 W MONROE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17389 W MONROE Street is pet friendly.
Does 17389 W MONROE Street offer parking?
Yes, 17389 W MONROE Street offers parking.
Does 17389 W MONROE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17389 W MONROE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17389 W MONROE Street have a pool?
Yes, 17389 W MONROE Street has a pool.
Does 17389 W MONROE Street have accessible units?
No, 17389 W MONROE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17389 W MONROE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17389 W MONROE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17389 W MONROE Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17389 W MONROE Street has units with air conditioning.
