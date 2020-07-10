17375 West Grant Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

3BD/2.5BA Home in Goodyear!! Home features 10 Foot Ceilings, RO System, Water Softener, Ceiling Fans, 18' Diagonal Tile Throughout, Large Court Yard with Tumbled Pavers, and More. Walk Into the Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Granite Back Splash, Hanging Pot Rack and Kitchen Desk with Granite Top. Master Suite Features Jacuzzi Tub, Double Sinks, Large Walk-In Closet with Shelves, Walk-In Shower, and a Large Sitting Area. Wander Outside to the Beautiful Backyard Featuring Salt Water Pool, Citrus Trees (Lemon, Lime &amp; Grapefruit) &amp; Covered Patio. All Appliances Included with Front Loader Washer/Dryer. Pets can be discussed!! Minutes away from Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment, Schools and I-10. HOME HAS NEWER CARPET.