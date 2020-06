17284 W MIAMI Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AMAZING SINGLE STORY 3BD + DEN 2BTH NEW BUILT MODEL HOUSE; FURNITURE ARE NOT INCLUDED!! CROSSROADS; S COTTON LN & W LOWER BUCKEYE RD; MINUTES FROM THE RTE 303 & I-10 & WINTER SPRING TRAINING FACILITIES; OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN HAS WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & LARGE EAT-IN ISLAND. ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES; GREAT LIVING ROOM WITH DINNING AREA; WOOD STILE PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS, CARPETS IN BEDROOMS; SLIDING DOORS LEADS TO COVERED PATIO & BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED BACK YARD FACING MOUNTAIN VIEW. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALL MOUNTED TV. MASTER BATH HAS TUB + WALK-IN SHOWER, WALK IN CLOSET. LAUNDRY ROOM HAS WASHER/DRYER; 2 CAR GARAGE. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: GROSS MONTHLY INCOME 3 X THE RENT, NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES RENT