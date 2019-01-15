17230 W. Ashley Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Great house with a 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan with den located in the Cotton Flower neighborhood of Goodyear. Home features an open great room that flows into a large kitchen with island, breakfast bar, dinette area and lots of counter space and cabinets. Primary bedroom has an adjacent bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower, and good sized closet. Secondary bedrooms are good sized with a hallway bath. Den has double doors and could be office or playroom. Backyard has plenty of room for entertaining with covered patio and separate ramada, large shed offers additional storage or workshop option. Community offers multiple park and playground areas. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!