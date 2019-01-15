All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

17230 W. Ashley Dr

17230 West Ashley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17230 West Ashley Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Great house with a 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan with den located in the Cotton Flower neighborhood of Goodyear. Home features an open great room that flows into a large kitchen with island, breakfast bar, dinette area and lots of counter space and cabinets. Primary bedroom has an adjacent bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower, and good sized closet. Secondary bedrooms are good sized with a hallway bath. Den has double doors and could be office or playroom. Backyard has plenty of room for entertaining with covered patio and separate ramada, large shed offers additional storage or workshop option. Community offers multiple park and playground areas. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17230 W. Ashley Dr have any available units?
17230 W. Ashley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17230 W. Ashley Dr have?
Some of 17230 W. Ashley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17230 W. Ashley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17230 W. Ashley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17230 W. Ashley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17230 W. Ashley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17230 W. Ashley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17230 W. Ashley Dr offers parking.
Does 17230 W. Ashley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17230 W. Ashley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17230 W. Ashley Dr have a pool?
No, 17230 W. Ashley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17230 W. Ashley Dr have accessible units?
No, 17230 W. Ashley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17230 W. Ashley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17230 W. Ashley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17230 W. Ashley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17230 W. Ashley Dr has units with air conditioning.

