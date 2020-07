Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

This stunning Treviso model is brand new, just completed construction May 2019! Gorgeous new furniture and decor throughout this exquisite home. Fabulous patio features faux grass, built in BBQ, cozy firepit and sunset perfect views of the White Tank Mountains. Located just around the corner from the community clubhouse and pool. See Robson.com for more information on all of the amenities the PebbleCreek Active Adult Community has to offer.