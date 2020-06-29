16517 W, Virginia Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Cortez Model - Available for Long-Term Lease - Gorgeous home with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with open common area in backyard. Stone Creek custom build-in entertainment center. Open Kitchen/dining/family room. Stainless steel appliances. Extended master bedroom with bay window, master bath has large walk-in shower with bench. Water softener. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Built-in BBQ. This home is equipped with a solar panel system.



Located in Tuscany Falls

PebbleCreek Phase 2 Unit 64 Lot 79



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5531621)