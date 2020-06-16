16412 W MCKINLEY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW!!! Hard to Find Single-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms Plus Den, 2.5 Baths and 3-Car Garage on 1/4 Acre!!! Two-Tone Paint Throughout Even in Garage * Upgraded Tiles Throughout Except Wood Floors in Den and Carpet in Bedrooms * Oversized Kitchen Features Corian Countertops, Cherry Cabinets, Island, Huge Pantry & Over-the-Counter Gas Stove * Master Bedroom Split * Master Bathroom Boasts Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, and Huge Walk-In Closet * Great Backyard with Extended Covered Patio, Lots of Grass and Mature Bushes * LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE INCLUDED * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!