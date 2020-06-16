All apartments in Goodyear
16412 W MCKINLEY Street

16412 West Mckinley Street · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16412 West Mckinley Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2927 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!!! Hard to Find Single-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms Plus Den, 2.5 Baths and 3-Car Garage on 1/4 Acre!!! Two-Tone Paint Throughout Even in Garage * Upgraded Tiles Throughout Except Wood Floors in Den and Carpet in Bedrooms * Oversized Kitchen Features Corian Countertops, Cherry Cabinets, Island, Huge Pantry & Over-the-Counter Gas Stove * Master Bedroom Split * Master Bathroom Boasts Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, and Huge Walk-In Closet * Great Backyard with Extended Covered Patio, Lots of Grass and Mature Bushes * LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE INCLUDED * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16412 W MCKINLEY Street have any available units?
16412 W MCKINLEY Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16412 W MCKINLEY Street have?
Some of 16412 W MCKINLEY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16412 W MCKINLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
16412 W MCKINLEY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16412 W MCKINLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 16412 W MCKINLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16412 W MCKINLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 16412 W MCKINLEY Street does offer parking.
Does 16412 W MCKINLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16412 W MCKINLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16412 W MCKINLEY Street have a pool?
No, 16412 W MCKINLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 16412 W MCKINLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 16412 W MCKINLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16412 W MCKINLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16412 W MCKINLEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16412 W MCKINLEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16412 W MCKINLEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
