Goodyear, AZ
16248 W WASHINGTON Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

16248 W WASHINGTON Street

16248 West Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

16248 West Washington Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath features Formal Dining/Living room with newer wood flooring plus Family Room! Two-Tone interior paint and newer carpet upstairs! Kitchen features lot of counter space with a Kitchen Island/ Breakfast Bar. Ceiling fans throughout. Large Master Bedroom has his/her closets. Half bathroom downstairs off of Kitchen, Laundry Room Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage. Close proximity to i-10/303 Freeways! (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16248 W WASHINGTON Street have any available units?
16248 W WASHINGTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16248 W WASHINGTON Street have?
Some of 16248 W WASHINGTON Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16248 W WASHINGTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
16248 W WASHINGTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16248 W WASHINGTON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16248 W WASHINGTON Street is pet friendly.
Does 16248 W WASHINGTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 16248 W WASHINGTON Street offers parking.
Does 16248 W WASHINGTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16248 W WASHINGTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16248 W WASHINGTON Street have a pool?
No, 16248 W WASHINGTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 16248 W WASHINGTON Street have accessible units?
No, 16248 W WASHINGTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16248 W WASHINGTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16248 W WASHINGTON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16248 W WASHINGTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16248 W WASHINGTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
