16248 W WASHINGTON Street

This spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath features Formal Dining/Living room with newer wood flooring plus Family Room! Two-Tone interior paint and newer carpet upstairs! Kitchen features lot of counter space with a Kitchen Island/ Breakfast Bar. Ceiling fans throughout. Large Master Bedroom has his/her closets. Half bathroom downstairs off of Kitchen, Laundry Room Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage. Close proximity to i-10/303 Freeways! (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals)