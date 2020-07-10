16232 West Meade Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out our new 3D Tour by clicking the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V8u7fqXC87G



Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home With A Den, And 3 Car Garage. Beautiful Designer Two Tone Paint, Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures, Upgraded Plus Carpet And Tile In All The Right Places. Kitchen Features All Appliances, Corian Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, And A Large Pantry. Enjoy Formal Dining Room And Eat In Kitchen.The Large Master Bedroom Boasts Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Walk-In Closet, Separate Garden Tub, And Shower..There Are Also Walk-In Closets In Some Of The Other Bedrooms. Epoxy Flooring In The 3 Car Garage and so much more! This one won't last long at this price!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.