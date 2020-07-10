All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16232 West Meade Lane

16232 West Meade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16232 West Meade Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

Check out our new 3D Tour by clicking the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V8u7fqXC87G

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home With A Den, And 3 Car Garage. Beautiful Designer Two Tone Paint, Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures, Upgraded Plus Carpet And Tile In All The Right Places. Kitchen Features All Appliances, Corian Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, And A Large Pantry. Enjoy Formal Dining Room And Eat In Kitchen.The Large Master Bedroom Boasts Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Walk-In Closet, Separate Garden Tub, And Shower..There Are Also Walk-In Closets In Some Of The Other Bedrooms. Epoxy Flooring In The 3 Car Garage and so much more! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16232 West Meade Lane have any available units?
16232 West Meade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16232 West Meade Lane have?
Some of 16232 West Meade Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16232 West Meade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16232 West Meade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16232 West Meade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16232 West Meade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16232 West Meade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16232 West Meade Lane offers parking.
Does 16232 West Meade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16232 West Meade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16232 West Meade Lane have a pool?
No, 16232 West Meade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16232 West Meade Lane have accessible units?
No, 16232 West Meade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16232 West Meade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16232 West Meade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16232 West Meade Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16232 West Meade Lane has units with air conditioning.

