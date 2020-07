Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental in Goodyear is perfect for your family. Lots of tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans, decorator fixtures, stainless appliances, pantry, washer/dryer, are only a few touches added to this charming home. Bedrooms are all a nice size and the backyard has a grassy area and pretty foliage. Amazing Goodyear community close to everything! Call today to view!