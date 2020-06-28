16169 W LATHAM Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Swimming Pool Home !! Tenants must have good credit, good rental history, & a fico of 620+ If you're moving to Arizona you definitely need a swimming pool!! for those hot summer days. This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath & pergo & tile flooring, carpet up stairs .Located on the tree lined streets of Canyon Trails in Goodyear . Easy access to I-10 & restaurants, shopping & ballparks .Kitchen has 20'' tile, corian counters & black stove. Master suite has huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and sep tub/shower. Nice size bedrooms, Garage has built-in cabinets. Great area of Goodyear. NO Smoking property.No large dogs please, due to laminate wood flooring. Small dog ok