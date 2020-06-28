All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
16169 W LATHAM Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 12:17 PM

16169 W LATHAM Street

16169 West Latham Street · No Longer Available
Location

16169 West Latham Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Swimming Pool Home !! Tenants must have good credit, good rental history, & a fico of 620+ If you're moving to Arizona you definitely need a swimming pool!! for those hot summer days. This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath & pergo & tile flooring, carpet up stairs .Located on the tree lined streets of Canyon Trails in Goodyear . Easy access to I-10 & restaurants, shopping & ballparks .Kitchen has 20'' tile, corian counters & black stove. Master suite has huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and sep tub/shower. Nice size bedrooms, Garage has built-in cabinets. Great area of Goodyear. NO Smoking property.No large dogs please, due to laminate wood flooring. Small dog ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16169 W LATHAM Street have any available units?
16169 W LATHAM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16169 W LATHAM Street have?
Some of 16169 W LATHAM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16169 W LATHAM Street currently offering any rent specials?
16169 W LATHAM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16169 W LATHAM Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16169 W LATHAM Street is pet friendly.
Does 16169 W LATHAM Street offer parking?
Yes, 16169 W LATHAM Street offers parking.
Does 16169 W LATHAM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16169 W LATHAM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16169 W LATHAM Street have a pool?
Yes, 16169 W LATHAM Street has a pool.
Does 16169 W LATHAM Street have accessible units?
No, 16169 W LATHAM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16169 W LATHAM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16169 W LATHAM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16169 W LATHAM Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16169 W LATHAM Street does not have units with air conditioning.
