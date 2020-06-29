16125 West Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1415 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $59 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1356.



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful tile flooring and vaulted ceilings! Cozy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and private bath. Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

