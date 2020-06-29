All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 11 2020 at 9:15 PM

16125 West Lincoln Street

16125 West Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

16125 West Lincoln Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1415 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $59 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1356.

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful tile flooring and vaulted ceilings! Cozy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and private bath. Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16125 West Lincoln Street have any available units?
16125 West Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16125 West Lincoln Street have?
Some of 16125 West Lincoln Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16125 West Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
16125 West Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16125 West Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16125 West Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 16125 West Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 16125 West Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 16125 West Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16125 West Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16125 West Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 16125 West Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 16125 West Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 16125 West Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16125 West Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16125 West Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16125 West Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16125 West Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.

