Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16022 West Grant Street

16022 West Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

16022 West Grant Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ice maker
carpet
Beautiful 4 Bedroom plus Den, 2.5 Bathroom Wildflower Ranch Rental with Private Pool! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond. Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Entry with Vaulted Ceiling, Formal Dining Room, Den with Private Entrance/Exit, Open Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator As-Is, No Ice Maker), Spacious Living Room, Newer Carpet Throughout, Half Bath on First Level, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Two Closets, Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and the list goes on! Second Refrigerator in Garage for Tenants Use. Plus N/S Exposure, Covered Patio, Gated Private Pool with Weekly Service Included! $150 Tenant Set-Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16022 West Grant Street have any available units?
16022 West Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16022 West Grant Street have?
Some of 16022 West Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16022 West Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
16022 West Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16022 West Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16022 West Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 16022 West Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 16022 West Grant Street offers parking.
Does 16022 West Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16022 West Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16022 West Grant Street have a pool?
Yes, 16022 West Grant Street has a pool.
Does 16022 West Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 16022 West Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16022 West Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16022 West Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16022 West Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16022 West Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

