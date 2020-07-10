16022 West Grant Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ice maker carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom plus Den, 2.5 Bathroom Wildflower Ranch Rental with Private Pool! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond. Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Entry with Vaulted Ceiling, Formal Dining Room, Den with Private Entrance/Exit, Open Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator As-Is, No Ice Maker), Spacious Living Room, Newer Carpet Throughout, Half Bath on First Level, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Two Closets, Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and the list goes on! Second Refrigerator in Garage for Tenants Use. Plus N/S Exposure, Covered Patio, Gated Private Pool with Weekly Service Included! $150 Tenant Set-Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.