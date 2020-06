Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home! Large open floor plan with vaulted living room ceiling and has just over 1500 sq feet! Large low maintenance backyard. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout entire home!! Living and family room, good size master bath with en-suite, 3 guest bedrooms and bathroom. Located in the heart of Sarival Village with walking paths ways and green belts. Call today. One time 99 admin fee and 2.5% rental tax on top of monthly rent