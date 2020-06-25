15675 W Montecito Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel playground

4 Bedroom 3 bath home in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! - 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! This beautiful home features a formal living and dining room, family room off the kitchen, loft and huge bonus room upstairs. It also has a large den/office with a full bathroom downstairs. Home also features granite counter tops, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, kitchen cabinet roll outs, a water softener and a water purifier. Master bath has a separate tub and shower with double sinks. The guest bath also has double sinks. There are cabinets in the laundry room and all appliances are included. The backyard is finished and has a covered patio. This home also has double solar panels which equal very low utility bills! The property is walking distance to a large grass park and covered playground. It is also close to schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit, but no cats please! A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply online go to www.PPGPropertyManagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at (602)410-5085.



No Cats Allowed



