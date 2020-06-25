All apartments in Goodyear
Location

15675 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 bath home in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! - 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! This beautiful home features a formal living and dining room, family room off the kitchen, loft and huge bonus room upstairs. It also has a large den/office with a full bathroom downstairs. Home also features granite counter tops, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, kitchen cabinet roll outs, a water softener and a water purifier. Master bath has a separate tub and shower with double sinks. The guest bath also has double sinks. There are cabinets in the laundry room and all appliances are included. The backyard is finished and has a covered patio. This home also has double solar panels which equal very low utility bills! The property is walking distance to a large grass park and covered playground. It is also close to schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit, but no cats please! A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply online go to www.PPGPropertyManagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at (602)410-5085.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4847844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15675 W Montecito Ave have any available units?
15675 W Montecito Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15675 W Montecito Ave have?
Some of 15675 W Montecito Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15675 W Montecito Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15675 W Montecito Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15675 W Montecito Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15675 W Montecito Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15675 W Montecito Ave offer parking?
No, 15675 W Montecito Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15675 W Montecito Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15675 W Montecito Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15675 W Montecito Ave have a pool?
No, 15675 W Montecito Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15675 W Montecito Ave have accessible units?
No, 15675 W Montecito Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15675 W Montecito Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15675 W Montecito Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15675 W Montecito Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15675 W Montecito Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
