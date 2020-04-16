All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:53 PM

15652 West Ashland Avenue

15652 West Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15652 West Ashland Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley West

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
Resort style luxury at this Palm Valley estate. This open floor plan features a large kitchen with extended counters and gourmet appliances including wine fridge, double ovens and five burner gas cooktop. Kitchen is connected to a large family room with large sliding glass disappearing door that opens to your resort style backyard with pool, water features, spa and beautiful vegetation. Home has lots of room for an your needs such as office, formal dining etc. Home comes with pool service and landscape service.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15652 West Ashland Avenue have any available units?
15652 West Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15652 West Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 15652 West Ashland Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15652 West Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15652 West Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15652 West Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15652 West Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15652 West Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 15652 West Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15652 West Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15652 West Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15652 West Ashland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15652 West Ashland Avenue has a pool.
Does 15652 West Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15652 West Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15652 West Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15652 West Ashland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15652 West Ashland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15652 West Ashland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
