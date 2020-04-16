15652 West Ashland Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly pool hot tub oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

Resort style luxury at this Palm Valley estate. This open floor plan features a large kitchen with extended counters and gourmet appliances including wine fridge, double ovens and five burner gas cooktop. Kitchen is connected to a large family room with large sliding glass disappearing door that opens to your resort style backyard with pool, water features, spa and beautiful vegetation. Home has lots of room for an your needs such as office, formal dining etc. Home comes with pool service and landscape service.

Contact us to schedule a showing.