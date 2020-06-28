All apartments in Goodyear
15647 W Meadowbrook Ave.
15647 W Meadowbrook Ave

15647 West Meadowbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15647 West Meadowbrook Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! Home features granite counter tops, desk off the family room, kitchen island/breakfast bar, walk in pantry, cabinets in laundry room. double sinks in the guest bath, and double sinks and a separate tub and over sized shower in the master bath. Home has plenty of storage and an extended covered patio. Property is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5145432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave have any available units?
15647 W Meadowbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave have?
Some of 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15647 W Meadowbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15647 W Meadowbrook Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

