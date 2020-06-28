15647 W Meadowbrook Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Palm Valley is available for immediate move in! Home features granite counter tops, desk off the family room, kitchen island/breakfast bar, walk in pantry, cabinets in laundry room. double sinks in the guest bath, and double sinks and a separate tub and over sized shower in the master bath. Home has plenty of storage and an extended covered patio. Property is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



