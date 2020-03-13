All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

15585 W Devonshire Ave

15585 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15585 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5 Bedroom Beauty! - Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. 2 master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs. Office or small living room as you walk in, half-bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with large breakfast Island. Family room off kitchen. One bedroom upstairs has a Jack & Jill bathroom. This property has solar panels which helps keep electric bill low in the summer months. Grass backyard. Schedule a viewing, it's a must see!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2095
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2095
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2095 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3982675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15585 W Devonshire Ave have any available units?
15585 W Devonshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15585 W Devonshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15585 W Devonshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15585 W Devonshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15585 W Devonshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15585 W Devonshire Ave offer parking?
No, 15585 W Devonshire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15585 W Devonshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15585 W Devonshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15585 W Devonshire Ave have a pool?
No, 15585 W Devonshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15585 W Devonshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 15585 W Devonshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15585 W Devonshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15585 W Devonshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15585 W Devonshire Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15585 W Devonshire Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
