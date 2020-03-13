15585 W Devonshire Ave

Amenities

5 Bedroom Beauty! - Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. 2 master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs. Office or small living room as you walk in, half-bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with large breakfast Island. Family room off kitchen. One bedroom upstairs has a Jack & Jill bathroom. This property has solar panels which helps keep electric bill low in the summer months. Grass backyard. Schedule a viewing, it's a must see!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2095

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2095

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $2095 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3982675)