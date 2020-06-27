All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:19 AM

15350 W CATALINA Court

15350 West Catalina Court · No Longer Available
Location

15350 West Catalina Court, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Terraza floor plan in desirable active adult PebbleCreek guard gated / golf community. Stunning entry with formal dining and living room with gas fireplace overlooking den. Bright kitchen with lots of cabinets, new refrigerator, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. Family room with wet bar and granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom with sitting room and walk-out to a private covered patio. Master bathroom double sinks,separate tub and shower , private toilet room with bidet plus walk-in closet. Nice size, other 2 bedrooms. Plenty of of room with cabinets in laundry room and new washer and dryer. Community offers lots of amenities including golfing and more. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, freeways and more.***Must see**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15350 W CATALINA Court have any available units?
15350 W CATALINA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15350 W CATALINA Court have?
Some of 15350 W CATALINA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15350 W CATALINA Court currently offering any rent specials?
15350 W CATALINA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15350 W CATALINA Court pet-friendly?
No, 15350 W CATALINA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15350 W CATALINA Court offer parking?
Yes, 15350 W CATALINA Court offers parking.
Does 15350 W CATALINA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15350 W CATALINA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15350 W CATALINA Court have a pool?
No, 15350 W CATALINA Court does not have a pool.
Does 15350 W CATALINA Court have accessible units?
No, 15350 W CATALINA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15350 W CATALINA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15350 W CATALINA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15350 W CATALINA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15350 W CATALINA Court does not have units with air conditioning.

