15350 W CATALINA Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Terraza floor plan in desirable active adult PebbleCreek guard gated / golf community. Stunning entry with formal dining and living room with gas fireplace overlooking den. Bright kitchen with lots of cabinets, new refrigerator, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. Family room with wet bar and granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom with sitting room and walk-out to a private covered patio. Master bathroom double sinks,separate tub and shower , private toilet room with bidet plus walk-in closet. Nice size, other 2 bedrooms. Plenty of of room with cabinets in laundry room and new washer and dryer. Community offers lots of amenities including golfing and more. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, freeways and more.***Must see**