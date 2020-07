Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths there is also den or office area. The kitchen has granite countertops and a newer stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The stove is gas. Washer and dryer are also included. It has a built-in barbque off the patio, view fencing overlooking the greenbelt. The carpeting is less than a year old. Landscaping maintenance is included. Tenant is responsible to maintain the pool.