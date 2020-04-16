15310 West Montecito Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single-Level Palm Valley Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Formal Entry, Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace, Open Kitchen with Island and Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Game Room, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet, Patio Exit and the list goes on! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.