Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:02 PM

15310 West Montecito Avenue

15310 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15310 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single-Level Palm Valley Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Formal Entry, Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace, Open Kitchen with Island and Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Game Room, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet, Patio Exit and the list goes on! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15310 West Montecito Avenue have any available units?
15310 West Montecito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15310 West Montecito Avenue have?
Some of 15310 West Montecito Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15310 West Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15310 West Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15310 West Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15310 West Montecito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15310 West Montecito Avenue offer parking?
No, 15310 West Montecito Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15310 West Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15310 West Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15310 West Montecito Avenue have a pool?
No, 15310 West Montecito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15310 West Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15310 West Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15310 West Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15310 West Montecito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15310 West Montecito Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15310 West Montecito Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
