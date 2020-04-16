All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

15161 W Campbell Ave

15161 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15161 West Campbell Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Excellent neighborhood in Goodyear! - This home in Palm Valley has a backyard built for entertaining. (Firepit, extended covered patio areas) Across the street is a large greenbelt perfect for the kids! Near Mabel Padgett Elementary as well! This home has many upgrades including a 3 car garage, SS appliances, a gas range, granite, built in desk area, and new carpet! Exceptionally clean, you'll want to come see this one.$1795 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog, $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear Rental tax of 2.5%

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3994205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15161 W Campbell Ave have any available units?
15161 W Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15161 W Campbell Ave have?
Some of 15161 W Campbell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15161 W Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15161 W Campbell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15161 W Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15161 W Campbell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15161 W Campbell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15161 W Campbell Ave offers parking.
Does 15161 W Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15161 W Campbell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15161 W Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 15161 W Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15161 W Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 15161 W Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15161 W Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15161 W Campbell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15161 W Campbell Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15161 W Campbell Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
