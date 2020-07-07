15081 W. Pierson St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel clubhouse fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful, Prestine 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Goodyear - This home has everything you need and more! The space gives you so many options and the kitchen is a cooks dream! Large formal dining and living room as you enter the home, across from a large office. The massive kitchen has double ovens, all stainless steel appliances, an eat in dining area and is open to the entertainment room. Upstairs there is a separate open bonus space, two bedroom sharing a double sink Jack and Jill bathroom, a third bedroom next door to another large double sink bathroom and then the ENORMOUS master! The master bedroom has a fireplace, sitting area, his and hers closets, huge bathroom with a walk in shower and separate tub, and an additional full bonus space off the master bath as big as a bedroom! 3 car tandem garage, a new water softener system was just installed, RO system in the kitchen. Large backyard with multiple seating areas to enjoy the outdoors. This one is a must see!



Call Western Vistas today for a showing (623) 877-9400



We can approve pets on an individual basis



(RLNE5744070)