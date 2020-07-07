All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

15081 W. Pierson St.

15081 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

15081 West Pierson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful, Prestine 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Goodyear - This home has everything you need and more! The space gives you so many options and the kitchen is a cooks dream! Large formal dining and living room as you enter the home, across from a large office. The massive kitchen has double ovens, all stainless steel appliances, an eat in dining area and is open to the entertainment room. Upstairs there is a separate open bonus space, two bedroom sharing a double sink Jack and Jill bathroom, a third bedroom next door to another large double sink bathroom and then the ENORMOUS master! The master bedroom has a fireplace, sitting area, his and hers closets, huge bathroom with a walk in shower and separate tub, and an additional full bonus space off the master bath as big as a bedroom! 3 car tandem garage, a new water softener system was just installed, RO system in the kitchen. Large backyard with multiple seating areas to enjoy the outdoors. This one is a must see!

Call Western Vistas today for a showing (623) 877-9400

We can approve pets on an individual basis

(RLNE5744070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15081 W. Pierson St. have any available units?
15081 W. Pierson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15081 W. Pierson St. have?
Some of 15081 W. Pierson St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15081 W. Pierson St. currently offering any rent specials?
15081 W. Pierson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15081 W. Pierson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15081 W. Pierson St. is pet friendly.
Does 15081 W. Pierson St. offer parking?
Yes, 15081 W. Pierson St. offers parking.
Does 15081 W. Pierson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15081 W. Pierson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15081 W. Pierson St. have a pool?
No, 15081 W. Pierson St. does not have a pool.
Does 15081 W. Pierson St. have accessible units?
No, 15081 W. Pierson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15081 W. Pierson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15081 W. Pierson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15081 W. Pierson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15081 W. Pierson St. does not have units with air conditioning.

