15066 W Roanoke Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Former model with basement. Beautiful spacious home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, den/office and large bonus room. Formal Living and Dining Rooms. Great basement space for relaxing or entertaining. surround sound granite wet bar, built-in entertainment center. Kitchen features granite counters, island with breakfast bar, and beautiful hickory cabinets. Upstairs master suite has surround sound and balcony access. Master bath has marble floors, separate tub and shower, large walk-in closet. Custom pool with water feature, covered patio and porch off of kitchen. Pool service and landscaping included.