15066 W Roanoke Avenue
15066 W Roanoke Avenue

15066 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15066 West Roanoke Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Former model with basement. Beautiful spacious home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, den/office and large bonus room. Formal Living and Dining Rooms. Great basement space for relaxing or entertaining. surround sound granite wet bar, built-in entertainment center. Kitchen features granite counters, island with breakfast bar, and beautiful hickory cabinets. Upstairs master suite has surround sound and balcony access. Master bath has marble floors, separate tub and shower, large walk-in closet. Custom pool with water feature, covered patio and porch off of kitchen. Pool service and landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15066 W Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
15066 W Roanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15066 W Roanoke Avenue have?
Some of 15066 W Roanoke Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15066 W Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15066 W Roanoke Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15066 W Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15066 W Roanoke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15066 W Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15066 W Roanoke Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15066 W Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15066 W Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15066 W Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15066 W Roanoke Avenue has a pool.
Does 15066 W Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15066 W Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15066 W Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15066 W Roanoke Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15066 W Roanoke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15066 W Roanoke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
