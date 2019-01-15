All apartments in Goodyear
14962 W Virginia Ave

14962 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14962 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Brand new home in Goodyear! Never lived in before! - Be the first to live in the brand new home! Located in AMENITY RICH Rio Paseo, this beautiful new home features upgraded slate gas appliances, painted Linen white cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops, mud room, satin nickel interior door hardware, 8' doors throughout, aged bronze entry door hardware, 2'' faux wood white window blinds, water softener, tankless water heater, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & great room, and a covered patio! Acces to great amenities including the community pool. Monitored security system included! No pets, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1800 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit Inquire online!

Minimum Rental Requirements:
Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5408116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14962 W Virginia Ave have any available units?
14962 W Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14962 W Virginia Ave have?
Some of 14962 W Virginia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14962 W Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14962 W Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14962 W Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14962 W Virginia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14962 W Virginia Ave offer parking?
No, 14962 W Virginia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14962 W Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14962 W Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14962 W Virginia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14962 W Virginia Ave has a pool.
Does 14962 W Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 14962 W Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14962 W Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14962 W Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14962 W Virginia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14962 W Virginia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

