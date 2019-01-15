14962 W Virginia Ave

Amenities

Brand new home in Goodyear! Never lived in before! - Be the first to live in the brand new home! Located in AMENITY RICH Rio Paseo, this beautiful new home features upgraded slate gas appliances, painted Linen white cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops, mud room, satin nickel interior door hardware, 8' doors throughout, aged bronze entry door hardware, 2'' faux wood white window blinds, water softener, tankless water heater, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & great room, and a covered patio! Acces to great amenities including the community pool. Monitored security system included! No pets, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1800 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit Inquire online!



Minimum Rental Requirements:

Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



(RLNE5408116)