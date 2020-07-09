14753 West Verde Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Pebblecreek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Property Amenities
Impeccably maintained home in Pebblecreek! The Doral model is an open concept floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom has dual closets and private en suite bathroom. Over sized guest bedroom is large enough for an office area. Spacious covered patio with a private backyard. Home is available furnished or unfurnished
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14753 W VERDE Lane have any available units?
14753 W VERDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14753 W VERDE Lane have?
Some of 14753 W VERDE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14753 W VERDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14753 W VERDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.