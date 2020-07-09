14753 W VERDE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Impeccably maintained home in Pebblecreek! The Doral model is an open concept floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom has dual closets and private en suite bathroom. Over sized guest bedroom is large enough for an office area. Spacious covered patio with a private backyard. Home is available furnished or unfurnished