All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14717 W READE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14717 W READE Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

14717 W READE Avenue

14717 West Reade Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14717 West Reade Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85340

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in 2638 SqFt with separate flex & family rooms. The gourmet kitchen features staggered white cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops, modern subway tile backsplash, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances, island w/breakfast bar & pendant lighting. Sliding doors lead out to the covered patio with ceiling fan & a backyard designed for entertaining. Pool has under water lighting, additional paver patio w/pergola & expansive island with bar seating, artificial turf & side yard w/fenced dog run. Split bedrooms. The master has a private bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, seamless glass shower & walk in closet. Jack & Jill bath, 3 car garage & solar. ***$200.00 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS A NON REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 W READE Avenue have any available units?
14717 W READE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14717 W READE Avenue have?
Some of 14717 W READE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14717 W READE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14717 W READE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 W READE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14717 W READE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14717 W READE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14717 W READE Avenue offers parking.
Does 14717 W READE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14717 W READE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 W READE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14717 W READE Avenue has a pool.
Does 14717 W READE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14717 W READE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 W READE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14717 W READE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14717 W READE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14717 W READE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College