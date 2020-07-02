14717 W READE Avenue

Amenities

3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in 2638 SqFt with separate flex & family rooms. The gourmet kitchen features staggered white cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops, modern subway tile backsplash, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances, island w/breakfast bar & pendant lighting. Sliding doors lead out to the covered patio with ceiling fan & a backyard designed for entertaining. Pool has under water lighting, additional paver patio w/pergola & expansive island with bar seating, artificial turf & side yard w/fenced dog run. Split bedrooms. The master has a private bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, seamless glass shower & walk in closet. Jack & Jill bath, 3 car garage & solar. ***$200.00 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS A NON REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE.***