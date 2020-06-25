All apartments in Goodyear
14683 W Wilshire Drive

14683 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14683 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with separate CASITA and POOL (pool and landscaping service included in rent). This 3,139 sqft house includes a large great room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, double ovens, neutral interior colors, split floor plan, tile in all the walkways, formal dining and living rooms. Enjoy those beautiful clear sunny days in a crystal clean swimming pool, lush green backyard, and extended back patio. This property is located on a cul-de-sac. The Casita (Guest House) is 326 sqft.in size with a full bathroom. This one will not last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14683 W Wilshire Drive have any available units?
14683 W Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14683 W Wilshire Drive have?
Some of 14683 W Wilshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14683 W Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14683 W Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14683 W Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14683 W Wilshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14683 W Wilshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14683 W Wilshire Drive offers parking.
Does 14683 W Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14683 W Wilshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14683 W Wilshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14683 W Wilshire Drive has a pool.
Does 14683 W Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 14683 W Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14683 W Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14683 W Wilshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14683 W Wilshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14683 W Wilshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
