14683 W Wilshire Drive

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with separate CASITA and POOL (pool and landscaping service included in rent). This 3,139 sqft house includes a large great room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, double ovens, neutral interior colors, split floor plan, tile in all the walkways, formal dining and living rooms. Enjoy those beautiful clear sunny days in a crystal clean swimming pool, lush green backyard, and extended back patio. This property is located on a cul-de-sac. The Casita (Guest House) is 326 sqft.in size with a full bathroom. This one will not last long!!!