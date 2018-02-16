All apartments in Goodyear
14635 W Fairmount Ave

14635 W Fairmount Ave
Location

14635 W Fairmount Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
14635 W Fairmount Ave Available 04/04/20 Spacious Home in Palm Valley - Ideal family neighborhood just across the street from Millennium High and Western Sky middle schools! Cozy Fireplace with built-in entertainment center in Family Room and upgraded lighting. Gourmet kitchen w/white cabinetry, center island, corian counters and upgraded stainless appliances (not shown in pictures). Double sink and large walk-in closet in Master. Mother-in-law suite or game room with private bathroom/shower. Home has 4 rooms plus an office which can be a 5th Bedroom. The backyard is paradise in the desert! Sparkling free form pebble tec pool and spa with lush grass/desert landscaping, fire pit and built-in BBQ and bar!

(RLNE3185726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14635 W Fairmount Ave have any available units?
14635 W Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14635 W Fairmount Ave have?
Some of 14635 W Fairmount Ave's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14635 W Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14635 W Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14635 W Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14635 W Fairmount Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14635 W Fairmount Ave offer parking?
No, 14635 W Fairmount Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14635 W Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14635 W Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14635 W Fairmount Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14635 W Fairmount Ave has a pool.
Does 14635 W Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 14635 W Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14635 W Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14635 W Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14635 W Fairmount Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14635 W Fairmount Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
