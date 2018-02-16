Amenities
14635 W Fairmount Ave Available 04/04/20 Spacious Home in Palm Valley - Ideal family neighborhood just across the street from Millennium High and Western Sky middle schools! Cozy Fireplace with built-in entertainment center in Family Room and upgraded lighting. Gourmet kitchen w/white cabinetry, center island, corian counters and upgraded stainless appliances (not shown in pictures). Double sink and large walk-in closet in Master. Mother-in-law suite or game room with private bathroom/shower. Home has 4 rooms plus an office which can be a 5th Bedroom. The backyard is paradise in the desert! Sparkling free form pebble tec pool and spa with lush grass/desert landscaping, fire pit and built-in BBQ and bar!
(RLNE3185726)