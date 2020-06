14208 W COLUMBUS Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 4 BED, 2 BATH IN THE SUNRISE AT WIGWAM COMMUNITY. LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM THEIR HUGE GREENBELT COMPLETE WITH CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA AND NEAR TO GREAT SCHOOLS. THIS SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY CARED FOR. FEATURING NEUTRAL CARPET, 2 INCH WHITE WOOD BLINDS, AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH NEWER MATCHING WHITE GE APPLIANCES AND A LARGE PANTRY. DON'T MISS THE BIG BEDROOMS, TONS OF STORAGE, AND AN UPDATED GUEST BATHROOM VANITY. MASTER SUITE FEATURES A LARGE BAY WINDOW, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS, WALK-IN SHOWER, AND PRIVATE TOILET ROOM. ENJOY THE LARGE, NORTH FACING, GRASSY BACKYARD AND RELAX ON THE COVERED PATIO. THIS IS A MUST SEE!! $200 ADMIN. FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.