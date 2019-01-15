All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14203 W HARVARD Street.
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM

14203 W HARVARD Street

14203 West Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

14203 West Harvard Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Upgraded single level home with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms plus a Den in gated Palm Valley community on a golf course lot. This home is in pristine condition and includes access to the Palm Valley Community Center right across the street with a large community pool, tennis courts and more! You will enjoy the low maintenance desert landscaping and relaxing in your private courtyard or sitting on your covered patio overlooking the Palm Valley Golf Club's West Course. Inside there is a gourmet kitchen with large island, gas stove, wall oven/microwave, refrigerator and plenty of cabinets. The Master Bedroom has a TV mount for your flat screen TV and has two walk-in closets with closet organizers. The Master Bathroom has two sinks and a large walk-in shower. Great features include: wet bar with wine cooler in Great Room; diagonally laid neutral tile in entire home; ceiling fans; sunscreens; plantation shutters; large laundry room with plenty of cabinets and a sink; custom two tone paint; multiple zone HVAC system; water softener; hot water recirculating pump and epoxy floor in garage. Come see this great rental home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14203 W HARVARD Street have any available units?
14203 W HARVARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14203 W HARVARD Street have?
Some of 14203 W HARVARD Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14203 W HARVARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
14203 W HARVARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14203 W HARVARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 14203 W HARVARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14203 W HARVARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 14203 W HARVARD Street offers parking.
Does 14203 W HARVARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14203 W HARVARD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14203 W HARVARD Street have a pool?
Yes, 14203 W HARVARD Street has a pool.
Does 14203 W HARVARD Street have accessible units?
No, 14203 W HARVARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14203 W HARVARD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14203 W HARVARD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14203 W HARVARD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14203 W HARVARD Street has units with air conditioning.

