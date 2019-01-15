14203 W HARVARD Street

Amenities

Upgraded single level home with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms plus a Den in gated Palm Valley community on a golf course lot. This home is in pristine condition and includes access to the Palm Valley Community Center right across the street with a large community pool, tennis courts and more! You will enjoy the low maintenance desert landscaping and relaxing in your private courtyard or sitting on your covered patio overlooking the Palm Valley Golf Club's West Course. Inside there is a gourmet kitchen with large island, gas stove, wall oven/microwave, refrigerator and plenty of cabinets. The Master Bedroom has a TV mount for your flat screen TV and has two walk-in closets with closet organizers. The Master Bathroom has two sinks and a large walk-in shower. Great features include: wet bar with wine cooler in Great Room; diagonally laid neutral tile in entire home; ceiling fans; sunscreens; plantation shutters; large laundry room with plenty of cabinets and a sink; custom two tone paint; multiple zone HVAC system; water softener; hot water recirculating pump and epoxy floor in garage. Come see this great rental home today!