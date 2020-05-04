All apartments in Goodyear
14148 West Columbus Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

14148 West Columbus Avenue

14148 West Columbus Avenue · (480) 568-2666
Location

14148 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48

Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd. Flowing open floor plan offers a neutral color palette, tile flooring, and plush carpeting in all the right places. Eat in kitchen opens to the great room and features honey oak cabinets, white appliances, ample counter space, and a center island with a raised breakfast bar. Each bedroom has picture windows and ceiling fans. Master includes a walk in closet and an adjoining bath with garden tub and separate shower. Relax under the covered patio that overlooks the generous backyard!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14148 West Columbus Avenue have any available units?
14148 West Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14148 West Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 14148 West Columbus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14148 West Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14148 West Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14148 West Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14148 West Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14148 West Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 14148 West Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14148 West Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14148 West Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14148 West Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 14148 West Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14148 West Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14148 West Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14148 West Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14148 West Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14148 West Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14148 West Columbus Avenue has units with air conditioning.
