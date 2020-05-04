14148 West Columbus Avenue

Amenities

3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48



Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd. Flowing open floor plan offers a neutral color palette, tile flooring, and plush carpeting in all the right places. Eat in kitchen opens to the great room and features honey oak cabinets, white appliances, ample counter space, and a center island with a raised breakfast bar. Each bedroom has picture windows and ceiling fans. Master includes a walk in closet and an adjoining bath with garden tub and separate shower. Relax under the covered patio that overlooks the generous backyard!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.