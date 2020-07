Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities pool

This beautiful home is located in a gated community, safe and quiet. The house features spacious living room, open kitchen with a lot of cabinets. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Easy to maintain back and front yard. Golf course is surrounding the whole community. Community pool is 10 seconds walk. Palm Valley Elementary, a highly performed A plus school is nearby. It's very convenient to everywhere, a few minutes to access free way.