13524 West Alvarado Drive

Beautiful Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Gated Palm Valley Golf Community! **Brand New, Modern Tile Installed Throughout First Level Common Area** Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Formal Entry/Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Black Appliances Overlooking Breakfast Nook and Huge Living Room, Full Bedroom/Bathroom Downstairs, Semi-Split Upper Level Floorplan with Open Loft Separating Bedrooms from Spacious Master Suite with Dual Vanities, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Do Not Forget About the Three Car Garage and Covered Back Patio. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. Pets with Owner Approval $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.