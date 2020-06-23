All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
13524 West Alvarado Drive
13524 West Alvarado Drive

Location

13524 West Alvarado Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

Beautiful Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Gated Palm Valley Golf Community! **Brand New, Modern Tile Installed Throughout First Level Common Area** Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Formal Entry/Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Black Appliances Overlooking Breakfast Nook and Huge Living Room, Full Bedroom/Bathroom Downstairs, Semi-Split Upper Level Floorplan with Open Loft Separating Bedrooms from Spacious Master Suite with Dual Vanities, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Do Not Forget About the Three Car Garage and Covered Back Patio. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. Pets with Owner Approval $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13524 West Alvarado Drive have any available units?
13524 West Alvarado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13524 West Alvarado Drive have?
Some of 13524 West Alvarado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13524 West Alvarado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13524 West Alvarado Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13524 West Alvarado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13524 West Alvarado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13524 West Alvarado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13524 West Alvarado Drive does offer parking.
Does 13524 West Alvarado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13524 West Alvarado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13524 West Alvarado Drive have a pool?
No, 13524 West Alvarado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13524 West Alvarado Drive have accessible units?
No, 13524 West Alvarado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13524 West Alvarado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13524 West Alvarado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13524 West Alvarado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13524 West Alvarado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
