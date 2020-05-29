All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:48 PM

12403 S 181st Ave

12403 South 181st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12403 South 181st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b4e7b004f ---- COMING SOON! Stunning single-level T.W. Lewis Home in Estrella Mountain Ranch. This open layout concept offers plenty of functionality. Formal Dining and spacious family room lead to a gourmet kitchen that includes an island with built-in sink, surround access and eat-in dining, 5-burner gas range next to double ovens, abundance of upgraded cabinetry and walk-in pantry. A breakfast nook has a panoramic view of the backyard oasis. French doors enter to a covered back patio overlooking the pool, lush yard and side park-like desert. Master suite features a wrap-around snail walk-in shower, oval garden tub with sink vanities on each side, full-length walk-in closet and bedroom with access to the back. Enjoy all the amenities of Estrella: hiking trails, bike paths, boating, fishing and Starpointe Residents Club that has a resort ambiance and features a water park, tennis and basketball courts, work-out facilities and year-round events. You will love being a part of this fun-filled community! Pool service included. Starpointe registration fee is resident?s responsibility.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12403 S 181st Ave have any available units?
12403 S 181st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 12403 S 181st Ave have?
Some of 12403 S 181st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12403 S 181st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12403 S 181st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12403 S 181st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12403 S 181st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12403 S 181st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12403 S 181st Ave offers parking.
Does 12403 S 181st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12403 S 181st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12403 S 181st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12403 S 181st Ave has a pool.
Does 12403 S 181st Ave have accessible units?
No, 12403 S 181st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12403 S 181st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12403 S 181st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12403 S 181st Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12403 S 181st Ave has units with air conditioning.

