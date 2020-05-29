12403 S 181st Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b4e7b004f ---- COMING SOON! Stunning single-level T.W. Lewis Home in Estrella Mountain Ranch. This open layout concept offers plenty of functionality. Formal Dining and spacious family room lead to a gourmet kitchen that includes an island with built-in sink, surround access and eat-in dining, 5-burner gas range next to double ovens, abundance of upgraded cabinetry and walk-in pantry. A breakfast nook has a panoramic view of the backyard oasis. French doors enter to a covered back patio overlooking the pool, lush yard and side park-like desert. Master suite features a wrap-around snail walk-in shower, oval garden tub with sink vanities on each side, full-length walk-in closet and bedroom with access to the back. Enjoy all the amenities of Estrella: hiking trails, bike paths, boating, fishing and Starpointe Residents Club that has a resort ambiance and features a water park, tennis and basketball courts, work-out facilities and year-round events. You will love being a part of this fun-filled community! Pool service included. Starpointe registration fee is resident?s responsibility.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Garage Pool