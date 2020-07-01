11431 S Copper Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are W. Elliot Road & Estrella Parkway

Bedrooms: 4 + Loft

Bathrooms: 3

Sq. Footage:

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees! This new 4 bedroom, + loft, 2.5 bathroom home is in the amazing Estrella Mountain Ranch. This home is close to the community center including work out facility, community pool and both lakes. This new home features tile in all high traffic areas, neutral paint and upgraded carpeting. Magnificent kitchen includes new upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, large island, double oven, counter top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features large walk-in closet, oversized bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Backyard is being landscaped and will be completed by 10/1/19.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.