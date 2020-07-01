All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

11431 S Copper Ct

11431 S Copper Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11431 S Copper Ct, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are W. Elliot Road & Estrella Parkway
Bedrooms: 4 + Loft
Bathrooms: 3
Sq. Footage:
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------
No Application Fees! This new 4 bedroom, + loft, 2.5 bathroom home is in the amazing Estrella Mountain Ranch. This home is close to the community center including work out facility, community pool and both lakes. This new home features tile in all high traffic areas, neutral paint and upgraded carpeting. Magnificent kitchen includes new upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, large island, double oven, counter top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features large walk-in closet, oversized bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Backyard is being landscaped and will be completed by 10/1/19.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11431 S Copper Ct have any available units?
11431 S Copper Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 11431 S Copper Ct have?
Some of 11431 S Copper Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11431 S Copper Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11431 S Copper Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11431 S Copper Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11431 S Copper Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11431 S Copper Ct offer parking?
No, 11431 S Copper Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11431 S Copper Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11431 S Copper Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11431 S Copper Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11431 S Copper Ct has a pool.
Does 11431 S Copper Ct have accessible units?
No, 11431 S Copper Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11431 S Copper Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11431 S Copper Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 11431 S Copper Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11431 S Copper Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

