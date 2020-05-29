All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11339 S HOPI Street

11339 South Hopi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11339 South Hopi Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 BEDROOM PLUS DEN USED AS AN OFFICE WITH BUILT IN DESK- 2 FULL UPDATED BATH -SINGLE LEVEL IN POPULAR MASTER PLANNED ESTRELLA COMMUNITY - LANDSCAPE AND PEST EXTERMINATION INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT - WALKING DISTANCE TO SOUTH LAKE -NEARLY NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - EATIN TILED KITCHEN - TILED FAMILY ROOM WITH ELECTRIC FIREPLACE - VAULTED CEILINGS MASTER BEDROOM WITH BAY WINDOW - CUSTOM CABINETS IN WALKIN CLOSET - GORGEOUS VANITY - SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER - OVERSIZED LOT WITH SHED FOR EXTRA STORAGE - NO SMOKING ALLOWED -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11339 S HOPI Street have any available units?
11339 S HOPI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 11339 S HOPI Street have?
Some of 11339 S HOPI Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11339 S HOPI Street currently offering any rent specials?
11339 S HOPI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11339 S HOPI Street pet-friendly?
No, 11339 S HOPI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 11339 S HOPI Street offer parking?
Yes, 11339 S HOPI Street offers parking.
Does 11339 S HOPI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11339 S HOPI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11339 S HOPI Street have a pool?
No, 11339 S HOPI Street does not have a pool.
Does 11339 S HOPI Street have accessible units?
No, 11339 S HOPI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11339 S HOPI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11339 S HOPI Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11339 S HOPI Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11339 S HOPI Street does not have units with air conditioning.
