Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:54 PM

9709 North 57th Avenue

9709 North 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9709 North 57th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Very nice single family home conveniently located near Glendale Community College & Saguaro Ranch park with easy access to HWY 60 & I-17. This home features an open floor plan with tile flooring & carpet in bedrooms. Interior 2-tone paint throughout the home. Kitchen island, remarkable granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Nice bathrooms featuring upgraded tiled showers. Backyard features easy maintenance landscaping.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1395
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 Plus Pet Rent of $25 per month
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.2%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

