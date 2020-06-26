All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

9423 N 59TH Avenue

9423 North 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9423 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For those who qualify by their credit check, 50% off the first month's rent. ONE CAR GARAGE with built in storage. VAULTED CEILINGS. Outdoor expandable patio cover. Granite counter tops. Remodeled bathroom. Inlay lighting in the kitchen. Updated STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES. The garage also has electricity and can be used as a workshop space. Ceiling fan in every room. Bedroom has a WALK-IN- CLOSET plus a side closet. Second Story (staircase shared with only one other resident) 1 and 1/2 shared walls. Some outlets have been updated with USB portals. NEW Carpets. Beautiful bathroom flooring and neutral title through. WALKING DISTANCE to Glendale Community college, Sahauaro Ranch Preserve (with their beautiful rose garden), Casual dinning and tea shops on Olive, the city library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 N 59TH Avenue have any available units?
9423 N 59TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9423 N 59TH Avenue have?
Some of 9423 N 59TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 N 59TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9423 N 59TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 N 59TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9423 N 59TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9423 N 59TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9423 N 59TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 9423 N 59TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 N 59TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 N 59TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 9423 N 59TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9423 N 59TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9423 N 59TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 N 59TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9423 N 59TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
