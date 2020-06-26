9423 N 59TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

For those who qualify by their credit check, 50% off the first month's rent. ONE CAR GARAGE with built in storage. VAULTED CEILINGS. Outdoor expandable patio cover. Granite counter tops. Remodeled bathroom. Inlay lighting in the kitchen. Updated STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES. The garage also has electricity and can be used as a workshop space. Ceiling fan in every room. Bedroom has a WALK-IN- CLOSET plus a side closet. Second Story (staircase shared with only one other resident) 1 and 1/2 shared walls. Some outlets have been updated with USB portals. NEW Carpets. Beautiful bathroom flooring and neutral title through. WALKING DISTANCE to Glendale Community college, Sahauaro Ranch Preserve (with their beautiful rose garden), Casual dinning and tea shops on Olive, the city library.