9022 North 63rd Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom home with eat in kitchen and ceiling fans. Kitchen has newer kitchen appliances and counter tops. A play pool with extended patio provides the added space for entertaining. This house located at 9022 N 63rd Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.