Glendale, AZ
9022 North 63rd Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9022 North 63rd Drive

9022 North 63rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9022 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302
Sahuaro Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom home with eat in kitchen and ceiling fans. Kitchen has newer kitchen appliances and counter tops. A play pool with extended patio provides the added space for entertaining. This house located at 9022 N 63rd Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 North 63rd Drive have any available units?
9022 North 63rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9022 North 63rd Drive have?
Some of 9022 North 63rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 North 63rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9022 North 63rd Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 North 63rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9022 North 63rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9022 North 63rd Drive offer parking?
No, 9022 North 63rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9022 North 63rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 North 63rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 North 63rd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9022 North 63rd Drive has a pool.
Does 9022 North 63rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 9022 North 63rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 North 63rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 North 63rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
