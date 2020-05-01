All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9015 N 57TH Avenue

9015 North 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9015 North 57th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY!! This is a wonder 5Bed/2Bath home located in Braemar Estates within walking distance to Glendale Community College! There is a large eat-in kitchen area, spacious bedrooms, and spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Tile though-out a large portion of the home with vinyl wood flooring and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Ceilings fans and window coverings through-out the home. This home boasts a nice size back-yard with large covered patio. There is also a storage area on the north side of the home. The home is within minutes of many shopping options and places to eat out. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 N 57TH Avenue have any available units?
9015 N 57TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9015 N 57TH Avenue have?
Some of 9015 N 57TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 N 57TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9015 N 57TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 N 57TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9015 N 57TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9015 N 57TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 9015 N 57TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9015 N 57TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 N 57TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 N 57TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 9015 N 57TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9015 N 57TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9015 N 57TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 N 57TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9015 N 57TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
