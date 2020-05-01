9015 N 57TH Avenue

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY!! This is a wonder 5Bed/2Bath home located in Braemar Estates within walking distance to Glendale Community College! There is a large eat-in kitchen area, spacious bedrooms, and spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Tile though-out a large portion of the home with vinyl wood flooring and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Ceilings fans and window coverings through-out the home. This home boasts a nice size back-yard with large covered patio. There is also a storage area on the north side of the home. The home is within minutes of many shopping options and places to eat out. Come see this home today!