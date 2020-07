Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this house in a well establish area. Near GCC, I-17, Midwestern, ASU's Thunderbird International Business school, ASU West and the list can go on. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 renovated bathrooms, Kitchen with new Granite counter-tops and a Granite topped island, All new cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. A must see. Tile through-out the house and carpet in the 3 bedrooms. Large backyard. Fridge is a courtesy and is in AS IS condition.Act today!!