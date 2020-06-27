All apartments in Glendale
8860 W FRIER Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:43 AM

8860 W FRIER Drive

8860 West Frier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8860 West Frier Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Newly renovated Glendale home with an open floor plan that offers designer paint, tile flooring and plush neutral carpeting in all the right places. Large eat in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, raised breakfast bar, granite counters and custom cabinetry with upgraded hardware. Each spacious bedroom has plush carpeting and picture windows. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and relaxing spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Generous backyard is complete with a covered patio and low care desert landscape. This home is ready for your personal touches! See it today and start packing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8860 W FRIER Drive have any available units?
8860 W FRIER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8860 W FRIER Drive have?
Some of 8860 W FRIER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8860 W FRIER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8860 W FRIER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8860 W FRIER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8860 W FRIER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8860 W FRIER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8860 W FRIER Drive offers parking.
Does 8860 W FRIER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8860 W FRIER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8860 W FRIER Drive have a pool?
No, 8860 W FRIER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8860 W FRIER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8860 W FRIER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8860 W FRIER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8860 W FRIER Drive has units with dishwashers.
